No gathering moss here, for sure!

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ home edition
In this period of such unrest, I am continually buoyed as I write listening to Aaron Copeland’s masterpiece, “Appalachian Spring.”
May you also find comfort in the music of our age.
Update on CCT/CCCT: During this long Virus2020 ‘winter’, I have had the opportunity to reflect a bit. I continue to be pleased that the original impetus/theme of this column; to highlight work being done in and around the home, aided most certainly, by the new and ever-expanding digital technology platform, has stayed true to its intent.
The world is now receiving the virus inoculations, and the staging of live performances may, finally, begin seeing the lights of possibility, and that should give everyone hope entering 2021.
During this same period, the column highlighted the work being done by the creative team at the Chino Community Theatre, (CCT), and in particular, its Chino Community Children’s Theatre artists, (CCCT), located in Chino, California and performing on the stage, (pre-virus of course), at its 7th Street Theatre home. Their virtual agenda as kept me on my toes as they have done excellent work.
I am proud of my long association with CCT, that began with its second production in 1984. CCT Founder, Paul Larson, recently forwarded me a newspaper column from the pages of The Chino (CA) Champion (Champion Newspapers: Serving the Chino Valley Since 1887) in Chino, CA, that will serve as the bookend to this commitment.
Stay ’turned in’ to these pages, as CCT/CCCT’s program of work will remain a feature in the years to come.
. . . “Chino Community Children’s Theatre . . . and like nearly all other live theatres, has been on a long intermission from stage performances since March. But that hasn’t stopped creative performers, directors, and teachers from making exciting things happen! In the past year, multiple reader’s theatre shows were rehearsed and performed online. An original musical called “Into the Webs,” envisioned and directed by Jessie Pyle, was written, rehearsed, and performed online. The renowned summer camps for kids were creatively conducted online, complete with camp finale performances. Countless classes in a variety of areas-from costuming to set design to writing to performing-were and continue to be held online and in socially distanced, masked, outdoor settings.”
Rolling Stone Magazine: Special Edition: 2020: Since last week, I completed reading – and savoring – the interview between rock legend Paul McCartney and current rock icon Taylor Swift. The two had gathered to revel in the creation, in virus lockdowns, of their most current albums, “McCartney III” and “Folklore” respectively.
The juxtapositions captured within their discussion, one at the peak of her impact, the other, savoring the fruits of his recording history, embracing and reveling in this new recording synergy thrust upon them, along with the new opportunities the virtual/digital world may hold going forth – leapt off the pages.
These two recordings are more profoundly impactful in that both musicians/composers have made their livings, primarily, in arena settings. They earned yet another historic milestone in their storied careers, bringing creative impetus to another new virtual audience. Sir Paul is ageless, Ms. Swift, always respectful of her place in music history.
And what a STORY: Since 2017, I have attended the annual conference of STORY, a meeting of creatives from nearly around the country and many parts of the world, who have gathered, (pre-2020 edition), at the famed Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tennessee to explore how to more effectively share the stories in their lives.
This past Friday, the 8th, the STORY team conducted a zoom session updating us on current offerings and hopeful news surrounding the staging of STORY 2021.
As I learn more, I will share as this is one of those opportunities that is both affordable and stimulating in ways that are only fully appreciated through that attendance.
September has traditionally served as the month for these Nashville gatherings.
Upcoming: A salute to a pillar in the foundation of my creative journey. Rest in peace dear friend and colleague.
The songs, old and young, will remember when.
