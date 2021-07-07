No luck involved, just dedication

By Tim Smith
In many parts of the country, firework displays had to be cancelled, but certainly not in the areas that we visited over the past week. From Texas to Illinois, I don’t remember a wetter period in quite some time. On the last leg of our journey, we ran into rain that was so heavy I am still not certain as to how we made it home safely. I guess we should be thankful, and let’s just leave it there.
I guess that is the perfect segue into the monthly update from the rugged western coast of Ireland where in just about a month, Carne Golf Links will be the host of the Irish PGA Golf Championship. . . and will weather, much like the above, be a factor, more than likely. From on the scene:
“{We} managed to get Carne onto the front page of the Golfers Guide to Ireland . . . and to cap that off we were awarded the Best Links in Connacht award by the Golfer’s Guide, which we are truly delighted about. All in all we have been extremely busy in the past week, as Ireland is now allowing outdoor dining from 7th June, and we have been flat out trying to get everything ready for the reopening of the Clubhouse, which has now been closed over six months.
“Sourcing additional outdoor dining furniture etc. has been a difficulty for everyone but we’re nearly there, even if outdoor dining in the West of Ireland is hardly practical particularly given the recent weather…indoor dining from 5th July so we are looking forward to that immensely as indeed are our customers!
Everything is looking positive and its full steam ahead for what is shaping up to be a very busy summer.”
The Championship begins the first week of August, so stay tuned for a final update. Luck for the Irish would always be welcome, indeed, yet it sounds like they don’t really need it as hard work and dedication will pay off by the time the first tee shot is struck. “Fore,” as in the number of competition days – and when a champion is crowned. Well done all.
How was your holiday? We spent ours in Northwest Arkansas, and we kept a low profile after all the traveling that we have done of late, and did learn that a major concert venue in the area was once again able to welcome guests back to enjoy being together, under the stars, enjoying the firework displays. It had been a long time coming.
That’s My Will: Stepping back a bit to pick up the fact that Will was on the road over the 4th of July holiday in 1935: “Mr. Rogers Finds We Live In An Interesting Period”: “Beverly Hills, Cal., July 4. – Well, breakfast in Fort Worth this morning. Did kinder want to go on and see what the boys in Congress was doing as there was a plane standing there that would have put me there this afternoon. Another leaving for Brownsville, Texas, and old Mexico. I looked longingly at it. Another leaving for Tulsa and Claremore. I did want to go on it, but finally settled on one for California, as that’s what I should do, come on home…We are living in a great time, something to get excited about every minute. Yours, Will Rogers.”
DU @ 50: A quick reminder that I have been saluting, each month, the Class of '71, matriculating from Drury University in Springfield, Missouri, and in particular, the truly wonderful theater education that I received during my four years on what then was 40 acres.
With the Broadway community reopening, it has been interesting to watch that process and to note that three mainstays, all musicals, will be raising their curtains on the same evening, September 14th, more or less as an honorary salute to normalcy. The genre is a major driver of the theatre economy in New York City, and that should probably not be a surprise, for they also bring families together.
During the four years at Drury, the theater department was focused on meeting the requirements of three ‘customers’ if you will.
The first was the student who would make a career in the theatre arts classroom or on/around its professional stages, the campuses academic audience who enjoyed a great partnership through the stage interpretations, and the local theater patron, looking for a variety of literature, genres, and styles.
With such demand placed on a small department, the musical held a firm slot in two of my four seasons. The resources that are required, regardless of program size, are formidable, hence their power to satisfy the demands of all three audience groups.
From the mind to the pen of Mr. Twain: Funny, my normal quote source had only one with advice for actors: “. . . the ordinary run of newspaper criticism will not do to depend upon . . . Pay no attention to the papers, but watch the audience.” {“Answers to Correspondents,” Californian, July 1, 1865.)
