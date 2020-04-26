No opry show will come in May

The monthly Pauls Valley Opry show for May 2 has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and to stay in compliance with health officials and school closings.
“Our most important concern is the well-being and safety of our patrons and of the general public,” opry officials said.
They're asking patrons to check the Pauls Valley Opry Facebook page for the latest information about the upcoming editions of the Pauls Valley Opry.
“Thanks to all the faithful patrons of the Pauls Valley Opry. We look forward to seeing you each month. We hope to be back to our regular schedule as soon as possible.
“Remember, don’t be fearful, but fearless and walk in the wisdom of the Lord.”
The opry publicly offers its thanks to all the businesses and sponsors who advertise with the monthly musical get-together – Cook Carson Appliances, Sonics of Pauls Valley, Seth Wadley Auto Group, McSwain Theatre, Edward Jones Investments-Jasen Agee, Pauls Valley Tourism, Pauls Valley National Bank, Back Room Treasures, Hank Williams Museum-Montgomery, Alabama, Micah G. Ayache-Attorney, Somers Insurance, Winans Funeral Home and The Vault.
