No school, PVHS honors still good

Pauls Valley High School’s Students of the Month for March 2020 are Abigail Rodriguez, C.J. Trejo, Rhylee Tucker, Damon Gregg, Brianna Sanders and Paul Mitchell.
• Abigail Rodriguez is a senior and the daughter of David and Vanessa Rodriguez.
Abigail is on the Principal’s Honor Roll and participates in many school organizations, including BPA, Prayer Warriors, and Rotary Interact. She also plays on PVHS' varsity basketball and softball teams, and serves as team manager of the baseball team. Abigail is an active member of the Pauls Valley Church of Christ youth group.
• C.J. Trejo is a senior and the son of Charlie and Cindy Trejo.
C.J. is on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of both the Oklahoma and National Honor Societies. He participates in many school organizations, including Academic Team, BPA, Prayer Warriors, and Rotary Interact.
• Rhylee Tucker is a junior and the daughter of Chris and Miki Tucker.
Rhylee is on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of both the Oklahoma and National Honor Societies. She participates in BPA, FCCLA, Rotary Interact, and serves as Junior Representative in Key Club.
Rhylee competes in the cross country and tennis teams, and was recently selected as one of only three students in the PEC service area to represent Oklahoma in the 2020 PEC Washington D.C. Youth Tour. She enjoys reading, writing, acting, and being involved in her church.
• Damon Gregg is a junior and the son of Adam and Megan Gregg.
Damon is on the Principal’s Honor Roll, and he was awarded the honor of citizenship his sophomore year. He is Pauls Valley High School’s Panther Mascot and has competed in various events in Special Olympics including bocce, bowling, horseshoes, long jump and Turbo Javelin. Damon has many interests including drawing, singing, dancing, acting, writing, and directing.
• Brianna Sanders is a sophomore and the daughter of Johnathan Hammond and Loree Scheiman.
She is on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. Brianna participates in Art Club, FCCLA, Prayer Warriors, and serves on Student Council. Her hobbies include “working all the time..LOL.”
• Paul Mitchell is a sophomore and the son of Malesa Mitchell.
Paul is on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. He competes on the high school football team, and in his spare time, he enjoys playing video games and watching racing.
