No vote good step for marijuana reform

By Greg McCortney
Senate Review
While medical marijuana was approved by more than 56 percent of Oklahoma voters in 2018, I’m gratified our citizens recognized the unintended consequences of that election.
Last Tuesday, more than 61 percent of voters said no to recreational marijuana. Out of 77 counties, not a single one voted in favor of this state question.
I am incredibly grateful for that outcome, as a yes vote would have made an already troublesome situation much worse.
There were concerns from the very beginning that the 2018 state question was written far too loosely. The issues we’ve been dealing with ever since are serious.
It’s been less than five years and we’ve seen problems ranging from robbery to homicide and human trafficking.
We’ve had non-citizens using loopholes to buy Oklahoma farmland, draining groundwater needed for food crops and livestock, and bringing in criminal elements from China, Russia and Mexico.
Shortly after that 2018 vote, I co-chaired a working group to help us craft critical legislation to put guardrails in place, and each subsequent session we’ve worked to address additional concerns that have come to light.
We created a stand-alone agency to oversee the medical marijuana industry and provided more funding for law enforcement to crack down on criminal activities, including grows that are providing illegal marijuana not to medical dispensaries, but to the black market.
Since just the spring of 2021, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control (OBNDD) reports that 800 illegal grow farms have been shut down.
The agency also reports 200 arrests made and 600,000 pounds of illegally grown marijuana has been seized, with nearly 3,000 additional grow farms currently under investigation.
Defeating this state question was critical for the safety and well-being of law abiding citizens throughout Oklahoma.
Clearly, we have more work to do, but this vote underscores the fact that the public understands the problems we’re facing and wants additional reform.
We’ve continued to examine how best to do that, with ongoing studies and additional legislation already making it’s way through the Legislature to address issues ranging from straw owners of medical marijuana related businesses, stronger protections limiting minors’ access to marijuana, requirements for initial, continuing education for physicians recommending medical marijuana products, and legislation closing loopholes to prevent illegal land ownership.
There are still challenges and concerns to be addressed, but our state averted a much worse situation with the defeat of State Question 820.
I am honored to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at (405) 521-5541 or by email at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov.
