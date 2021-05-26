Noble position gets local touch

The Noble Research Institute in Ardmore has appointed Christina Adcox as its new director of advancement and strategic partnerships.
Adcox brings more than 15 years of nonprofit leadership experience to Noble. Throughout her career, she has developed strategy and led fundraising teams while in executive roles with the INTEGRIS Foundation and the American Red Cross of Oklahoma and Arkansas.
One of Adcox' past stops was in Pauls Valley while overseeing the Red Cross in Garvin County.
“From the minute you meet Christina, you appreciate her perspective and sincerity. Her background in both agriculture and leadership make her uniquely qualified to lead Noble’s advancement activities,” said Steve Rhines, president and CEO.
“She understands the importance of lasting relationships locally, regionally and nationally; greater outcomes are possible when people build together.”
Adcox and her staff will build Noble’s advancement office, offering others an opportunity to partner with Noble and participate in its mission and vision.
Through such partnerships and fundraising activities, Noble will expand its research and educational and training activities to assist the nation’s farmers and ranchers as they regenerate the land in a profitable manner.
“I love Noble’s mission and feel fortunate to have this opportunity to combine my professional experience and the personal agricultural lifestyle that my family and I live every day,” Adcox said.
“My goal is to inspire others to partner with us as we advance regenerative agriculture.”
Adcox earned her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Broadcasting with an emphasis in public relations from Oklahoma State University.
She and her family manage a cow-calf operation on their ranch in Byars.
