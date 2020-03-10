Not just any puppet show

The Las Vegas-based company DLUX Puppets will present their multimedia adaptation of the children’s classic “Alice in Wonderland” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12 in the Davis Hall Little Theatre in Chickasha.
The performance will close out the 2019-20 season of the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma’s acclaimed Davis-Waldorf Performing Arts Series.
Tickets are $15 for the general public and $10 for students and seniors 60 and over. They may be purchased at the door, online at usao.edu/dwpas or by calling 405-574-1213. Seating is limited.
Combining digitally-projected scenery, life-size puppets, actors and popular songs, DLUX’s performance will teach children about the power their words, thoughts and feelings have in creating a positive mindset.
Founders Derek and Lauren Lux strive to create not only high-quality family entertainment, but also to instill positive massages that can empower children and give them strategies that will engender a positive, peaceful mindset.
The USAO Foundation presents the Davis-Waldorf Performing Arts Series with additional support from the Oklahoma Arts Council, Chickasha Public School Foundation, Mid-America Arts Alliance and community and corporate partners.
