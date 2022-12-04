'Not your ordinary . . . Sunday' - in The Valley

By Tim Smith
Where ARTS Thou?
The @ Home edition
“How can we let the music not be what it actually is and make it be something else.” [Wynton Marsalis]
Today, at 4 p.m. in the sanctuary of the Pauls Valley First Presbyterian Church, join in as the combined choirs of First Presbyterian and First United Methodist Church of Pauls Valley present Not Your Ordinary…Christmas Music in the Valley. Music selected isv Saint-Saens’ Christmas Oratorio and traditional carols.
At this time of the year, I seek out holiday themed movies and some of the classic television programs – a fun way to reconnect with the days of my youth, when it was, at least in my mind’s eye, a bit kinder and gentler.
Two films come immediately to mind, White Christmas, the Bing Crosby, Rosemary Clooney, Vera-Ellen and Danny Kaye classic and then, teaming up once again with Ralphie and the gang in A Christmas Story.
The former was a selection that we always watched with our children on Christmas Eve, the latter, where no one sequence is richer than another; to be honest, the scene in the restaurant (after the Bumpus hounds had eaten the family’s holiday turkey) when they are served a large bird that is then “ceremoniously presented” still makes me laugh out loud.
Question for A Christmas Story aficionados: Do you think that Melinda Dillon knew that the fowl was going to lose its head? I for one don’t think she did – and I love to watch her reaction, over and over again – truly, one of the great moments in screen comedy.
Holiday bonus: They have made a sequel to A Christmas Story; A Christmas Story Christmas is the newest addition to our seasonal library. It stars the original Ralphie, Peter Billingsley, and a few others from the original.
Noteworthy: From Wikipedia – “In 2012, (A Christmas Story) was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”
Blast from the long ago past: For family entertainment, and available over Amazon streaming, try The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet. The longest running situational comedy in television history until 2021, this gentle look at American life, from its first episode in 1952, to the conclusion in 1966, is quite remarkable in its technical presentation.
The high quality of these episodes is reminiscent of I Love Lucy, (both were captured on film) which also began its long run in the early '50s, 1951-1957.
In doing a bit of research, the Nelson show was shot using a single camera, unlike the Lucy program perfected the three-camera technique that is still used today. Hollywood was still a small community, especially on the television side in the early '50s, and in speculation, the powers behind these two successes, Ozzie Nelson and Desi Arnaz, had to have been friendly rivals, expanding the fledgling industry, one episode at a time.
Those would have been some interesting conversations, especially since one show was character/personality driven, completing its run 9 years earlier than the other that was purely family, and day to day real life/situationally based.
Holiday update: Staying with tradition, we finished watching the Andor series on Disney and no spoiler alerts here, save to say, that I am looking forward to the next twelve episodes, probably arriving in 2023.
For Harry Potter film fans: You must call up on You Tube the eloquent and loving tribute to Alan Rickman by Emma Thompson. Mr. Rickman’s book, Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman has been released.
Next week: Reflections on the Great American Family networks, A Christmas ... Present.
Remember, there is always an opening ‘afternoon’ in our town.
“Sorry it wasn’t longer. I didn’t have time.” [Jim Murray: LA Times]
For EFA & JS: Who gave me my start in newspapers.
t. a. smith
Where ARTs Thou? is also published every Wednesday in the newsstand edition of the Pauls Valley Democrat: Founded 1904.
