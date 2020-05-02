Over the course, (as you will soon read, no pun intended), of the nearly 14 years of sharing thoughts and trends in the art world, I have seldom led off a column with a theme that was not tied, in some way, to that landscape.
On those rare occasions, I have invoked author's privilege to shift that focus, and such will be the case over the next few weeks.
In this unprecedented time, the creative application of our individual talents will continue to be tested, and from directions not anticipated on March 1st.
VIRUS2020 has impacted all walks of life, and yet, I was still taken aback when I listened to a podcast on the website of the sports/leisure publication
The Golfers Journal, or TGJ. I will share a bit more about TGJ's industry impact, from this vantage point, in an upcoming column.
In their relatively short life, TGJ has amassed an impressive roster of podcasts, and in their latest selection, titled, The Pandemic Diary, they feature the chairman of the Irish golf course, Carne Golf Links, Mr. Gerry Maguire, who shares a week in the golf club's life as a result of the world-wide virus.
Heartfelt and with quiet passion, armed with Irish reserve, he relates the challenges of today, loss of revenue due to the collapse of tourism, and those that he and his team confront daily regarding the health, safety and employment of local residents, some who have made the course a part of their lives for generations.
It is not all about teeing it up, it is about teeing it up during the critical summer months, and then, hopefully, long down the fairways.
During his uninterrupted reflections, one of the best features of this social media audio format, the gulf between North Texas and his Western Ireland home was reduced to that which could be covered 'with a mere sand wedge shot', and some Texas and Irish winds thrown in for good measure.
We are all into this challenge together. I learned in passing just yesterday, that our local course has tight restrictions still in place.
Next week: The Carne story continues, and how we can assist in supporting this historic links site, and others like it until the world stops spinning – in place.
Arts In Action: I had reported earlier that annual recognition ceremonies for theatrical excellence have been rescheduled using appropriate social distancing platforms. The trick seems to be finding open dates, when they are all seemingly open, yet closed.
Anyway: The most notable would be the Tony Awards, originally scheduled for the early part of June.
To ease the pain a bit, for those who follow such things closely, during the latter weeks of May, I'll be sharing some first hand reports from a fellow theater lover – kind of a "You Are There" focus, from his past Tony Awards attendance. It was a memorable evening.
An author muses: "It took me 15 years to discover I had no talent for writing, but I couldn't give it up because by that time I was too famous." - Robert Benchley
That's my Will (Rogers): “Everything is funny as long as it is happening to somebody else."
Look for an expanded Will Rogers section beginning in May and lasting over the summer. Yes, Will gets us out of the house, trust me.
t e d S. t a l k s: I'm expanding the Arts In Action section by sharing another online performance opportunity followed by a truly small world story, taken from last month's featured artist, my cousin's daughter, Sophia.
Last week I shared a column from the New York Times, penned by Elisabeth Vincentelli, on Internet sites where one can watch taped live performances as all live venues are shuttered for the foreseeable future:
“Good old, reliable public television: Nothing cutting edge in its web catalog, but cozy is just right for right now. The Great Performances series includes Kevin Kline in Noel Coward's "Present Laughter," (Mr. Kline won a Tony Award for his performance) and Danielle Brooks in a raucous "Much Ado About Nothing" recorded last year in Central Park."
Sophia has been working in film and theater in the Bay Area of Central California and I had asked her to forward her resume.
In reviewing the other evening I saw that she had worked with an improvisational troupe in LA that I too had worked with when I lived in Hollywood. Can't tell you how affirming that is for this aging actor.
Jumping off the screen: For country music fans, please check out Gruene Hall: Texas' Oldest Dance Hall and their "I'd Rather Be At Gruene Hall” Facebook Livestream.
Nothing beats two-stepping in and around that iconic venue, so hopefully this will help in the transition period.
Our town's small businesses are being challenged, so please support your neighbors whenever you can.
