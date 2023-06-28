God can handle any problem that we give Him. Nothing is beyond His ability or resources.
“Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us.” Ephesians 3:20
Nothing is impossible for God! We need to cut the word impossible out of our dictionary because it is not in the vocabulary of God.
Nothing is impossible with God.
It is incredible what we can fix when we are young. We expect ourselves to know everything and be able to fix anything and afford everything. As we grew up, we eventually learned that we had limited knowledge, energy, resources, skills, and everything.
“For with God nothing will be impossible.” Luke 1:37
God specializes in the impossible. You are alive because God has already done miracles in your life. God is bigger than we can dream.
Impossibilities from yesterday are miracles for today.
There is Nothing too big that God can not handle.
This is your confirmation; start thanking God for your answer. It is not if God will answer your prayers. It is now when God will answer your prayers.
What have you thought impossible that you found out later that God answered your prayer?
“Heavenly Father, as I seek You in all things, I know You are always there. I have experienced things that looked impossible, but You have always been there for me. As I seek You first, I will know what pleases You and what Your will is for me. I thank You for Your ways which are far greater than I can ever ask or think. Thank You for Your love and thank You for Your leading me into all truth. In Jesus name, Amen.”
