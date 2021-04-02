November nod for PVHS students

The Pauls Valley High School Students of the Month for November 2020 are Piper Quinn, Nathan Chronister, Brianna Sanders, Mason Prince, Faith Hernandez and Spencer Flinn.
• Piper Quinn is a sophomore and the daughter of Amy and Kevin Quinn.
Piper has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the Oklahoma Honor Society. She plays percussion in the Pauls Valley High School Marching Band. Piper participates in BPA and Rotary Interact. In previous years Piper has been awarded Perfect Attendance, All District Band and Small School All State Band. Piper is an active member of The House youth group.
• Nathan Chronister is a sophomore and the son of Chad and Alaina Chronister.
Nathan has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. He participates in BPA and Student Council. Nathan competes in basketball, football and golf. He has been awarded Citizenship in previous years and enjoys playing video games and sports in his free time.
• Brianna Sanders is a junior and the niece of Johnathan Hammond and Loree Scheiman.
Brianna has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the National Honor Society. Brianna participates in Student Council and FCCLA.
• Mason Prince is a junior and the son of Michael and Tiffany Prince.
Mason has been named to the Principal’s Honor Roll. He participates in Prayer Warriors. Mason competes in basketball and track. He is an active member of The House youth group.
• Faith Hernandez is a senior and the daughter of Marcos and Angela Hernandez.
Faith has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. She plays the flute in the Pauls Valley High School Marching Band.
• Spencer Flinn is a senior and the son of Frank and Rachael Flinn.
Spencer is on the Principal’s Honor Roll. He plays in the drumline for the Pauls Valley Marching Band. Spencer competes in golf, wrestling and academic team. He is also an Eagle Scout.
