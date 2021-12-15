November students named at PVHS

The Pauls Valley High School Students of the Month for November 2021 are Brenna Thompson, Karston Rennie, Phoenix Meyer, Samuel Yates, Sebriana Cole and Mason Prince.
• Brenna Thompson is a sophomore and the daughter of Brent and Famie Thompson.
Brenna has been named to the Principal’s Honor Roll. She participates in Art Club. Brenna is a member of the Pauls Valley Pom Squad. She is an active member of her church.
• Karston Rennie is a sophomore and the son of Nick and Dana Rennie.
Karston has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the National Honor Society. He competes in football, basketball, and golf. Karston has been awarded the Masonic Lodge Student of Today award. In his free time, he enjoys working at the golf course.
• Phoenix Meyer is a junior and the daughter of Shawna Moore.
Phoenix has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. She competes in cheer. Phoenix participates in BPA, Academic Team, Rotary Interact and Student Council.
• Samuel Yates is a junior and the son of Paul Yates.
Samuel has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. He is a member of the Academic team and participates in Prayer Warriors. Samuel plays trombone in the Pauls Valley High School Marching Band. In previous years Samuel has been awarded biology student of the year. Samuel is an active member of the Trinity Baptist Church.
• Sebriana Cole is a senior and the granddaughter of Patricia Harper.
Sebriana has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. She competes in basketball and track. In previous years Sebriana has been awarded the Citizenship award.
Mason Prince is a senior and the son of Michael and Tiffany Prince.
Mason has been named to the Principal’s Honor Roll. He participates in Prayer Warriors and BPA. Mason competes in basketball, football and track. He is an active member of The House youth group. In his free time, he enjoys fishing and being outside.
