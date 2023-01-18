Now, let the award season begin

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
Est: 2006
Content-Create-Connect
“How can we make the music not be what it actually is and make it be something else.” {Wynton Marsalis}
Not sure about you, but I am relieved that the holiday season, that includes birthdays, (we have two in early January), and the roster of bowl games, is in the rearview mirror for yet another year.
I did a random search under the question, “How many bowl games were played to finalize the 2022 season?” and it came back, (now hold on), 43, and that includes the national championship.
More on that in a minute.
It’s back to the business that keeps us engaged with our family, church, community and the special interests that make life so rich and fulfilling.
Many of these new/updated directions are tied up in resolutions, and I plan on refining a few made over the past few years.
I have a tendency to be a long-range thinker. Five years out is about normal for the major areas.
What does not get left behind with the start of the new year is the ever increasing, (it seems) plethora of award programs recognizing work in the performing arts.
I contend that artists continue to strive to be EGOT recipients; a winner of the Emmy in television, the Grammy for recording, the Oscar for film and the Tony for work on Broadway.
Only 17 individuals have been so honored.
I am surprised that the Kennedy Center Honors, the Pulitzer and Peabody awards have not been added to this acronym as they also recognize individual performance.
Being more of the traditionalist, I would be willing to set a place in that grouping for the initials “KCH-PZ-PB” as they would add a touch more emphasis on an artist’s body of work.
On that note: I’ve never been clear as to why the Golden Globes is not considered EGOT worthy? The 2023 statues were handed out on 1/10/23, and for the record; I am not sure if a Tuesday night is exactly the powerhouse time slot for potential EGOT consideration. Just a thought.
For your calendar, here are some of those upcoming key award ceremony dates.
Grammys: 2/5; BAFTA: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts: 2/19; The Oscars: 3/12;
A bit of awards icing: Just for consideration, and I have used his award notoriety before. J.K. Simmons, including his supporting actor Oscar win for Whiplash, went on to garner, in the same category and for the same role, wins at what appears to be every film festival in the world that year.
Wikipedia lists that honors total at 40.
To show how major his performance truly was; he won the Golden Globe and the Oscar, and that is rarely achieved in the same award season.
When you visit his online site, you will see just how the landscape for film performance recognition has escalated from those early EGOT days.
I wonder if he was able to attend all of those evenings? Can you imagine the chicken and green beans he had to endure?
After thought: Following weeks of non-stop excitement and pride for the accomplishments of the TCU football program, (so well deserved), for over a day after they endured a heartbreaking loss, I was reminded of the power of social media to alter perceptions-negatively; the very same entities that were effusive in their praise were now equally as loud – in their silence.
Connections made, (hopefully), that are locally inspired, through creative application, in our towns.
“Sorry it wasn’t longer. I didn’t have time.” {Jim Murray: LA Times}
&
t. a. smith
For EFA
“Read local, shop local.”
Where ARTS Thou? is also published in the Wednesday newsstand and weekend website “E”ditions of the Pauls Valley Democrat. Founded: 1904.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.