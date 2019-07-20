Now's the time for 90th birthday

JoAnn Rains
This weekend is the time for a 90th birthday celebration for JoAnn Rains of Pauls Valley.
The come-and-go gathering for Rains will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21 at the train depot in Pauls Valley.
“All who want to wish her a happy birthday should stop by,” says family members, who stress no presents are needed.
JoAnn and her husband, Erdie Rains, moved to Pauls Valley back in the 1950s.
Erdie worked for OG&E until his passing in 1979.
JoAnn worked in the Pauls Valley office of the Department of Agriculture.
She then opened her own dress shop, The Fashion Shop, and to this day still serves as the secretary at the First Presbyterian Church in Pauls Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.