Now that was odd, where did April go?

I hope the weather wherever you are has been as springlike as the days just passed in North Texas. I believe the AC has only been called into form a few times, and that was only for the latter part of the day.
Sitting on the patio, a luxury that is short lived, at least until the sun goes down from late April to the middle of October, I was contemplating, as our communities slowly begin to emerge from this virus shutdown, what our summer days will look like, from our collective social distance.
Thinking back to a time long gone by, how I enjoyed summer theater. Arts in Action will begin celebrating that heritage.
A filmmaker muses: "I foresee no possibility of venturing into themes showing a closer view of reality for a long time to come. The public itself will not have it. What it wants is a gun and a girl." – D.W. Griffith
Historic fairways: I've been featuring the challenges faced by Carne Golf Links in Western Ireland and how their story came to me via the excellent podcast library of The Golfers Journal publication.
Being an avid golfer, and part-time historian of the game for the family archives, I wanted to wind up my support of the Carne community in sharing that golf courses are not immune from social distancing requirements.
It may appear, on the surface, that a solo sport surely would have limited restrictions. However, the virus' impact is not just on playing the game, (locally, folks are getting out from early reports,) it is how the entire business of golf has been altered. Lodging, dining and associated side travel are crucial elements of today's golfing experience.
I will keep you up to date on Carne's re-start. I am sure that they will not be able to fill all the requests for tee times once the restrictions are lifted, and isn't that a good problem to have. Stay the course.
That's my Will, (Rogers): Summer readings: Mr. Rogers and I have a few things in common. We both have proud ties to Oklahoma, we married ladies living in Northwest Arkansas, our weddings were in the same town, Rogers, Arkansas, we were both professional actors, wrote/write columns and are blessed with four children.
Given that, I never roped a steer, and have no immediate plans to do so, sorry guys. I know, so much for the romance of the old west.
Anyway: During this period of "house arrest," to quote a local colleague, I thought it would be fun to see what Will wrote about – and from where. He was one of the first true ambassadors of expanding air travel and is cited with writing "more than 4,000 nationally syndicated newspaper columns."
To learn more about one of our truly inspirational personalities, you will enjoy spending time at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore, Oklahoma.
The quoted materials are taken, unless otherwise cited, from the book, “Will Rogers' Daily Telegrams,” James M. Smallwood, Editor, Steven K. Gragert, Assistant Editor, “Volume 4: The Roosevelt Years: 1933-1935,” Oklahoma State University Press, Stillwater, Oklahoma 1979.
Mr. Gragert is also a long-time Rotary associate, and served as the former director of the Will Rogers Memorial Museum.
To start: Today, May 7, 1933: Dated New York City: (Apparently, Mr. Rogers was recovering from attending the United States Chamber of Commerce dinner in Washington, D.C., so there is nothing on record for today, the 6th.) On the seventh he said: "Now our President has been going along mighty nice and our Congress, both Democrat and Republican, have been decent beyond all expectations."
Arts in Action: Summer theater celebrates the best of collaboration and connections, henceforth, "The Two C's": My tribute will be in three sections, the first illuminates the synergy between the artists who make the commitment to ply their craft in this unique manner, it becomes a family unit, the second will focus on the relationship between the artists and their audience, and will wrap up with the bond shared by the temporary performance community and local businesses.
Note: As a reminder to newer readers, I have performed in and/or directed summer productions from high school to the professional level, on stages that ranged from traditional proscenium, an 1890s mule barn converted into a theater, 4th of July parades, to train depot platforms and a major outdoor venue.
t e d S. t a l k s: Anticipation fuels cabin fever relief: Fall can't get here fast enough as that is [tentatively] when the newest James Bond film will finally open.
We are using this period to watch the Daniel Craig (Bond) series, and they certainly have not aged. I am not so certain that is the case for the artists who have chosen stunt work as a performance canvas.
Simply breathtaking in the beauty of their execution, every time, and that is worth the extra wait. Hint: I have none to offer as to who the next actor to play the most famous reoccurring character in film history will be, so stay tuned.
Finally: Our towns are opening up a bit, so please support local businesses whenever and wherever you are able.
Next week: Saluting the passing of a dear friend, a fellow sojourner across our stages. Rest in peace, my dear John.
