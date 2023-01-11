Now's the time for pecan graftwood

Using quality graftwood is key to successful grafting. If using cold-damaged or improperly stored wood for propagation, things will be much more difficult.
Although grafting is done in late April through May, graftwood should be collected when fully dormant.
Wood can be cut from Mid-December to early March, but January is the optimum time for collection to avoid fluctuating temperatures in the spring.
One-year old vigorous wood from known cultivars work well for most grafts and some budding.
Collecting various sizes will help match with different techniques. Collecting from young trees requiring pruning, or from high in treetops will provide the best vigorous growth to use for propagation wood.
On large older trees, removing a large limb may encourage new vigorous growth that will be well suited for grafting.
This fact sheet gives instructions on proper collection and storage for propagation wood - https://extension.okstate.edu/fact-sheets/collecting-and-storing-pecan-propagation-wood.html.
To be able to find the cultivars that growers need, ordering from a supplier may be necessary.
Getting their order in early will help the supplier to know what inventory they will need to collect and what types of cultivars are wanted.
Sometimes they can collect other cultivars not listed if contacted early.
Here is a link to the updated 2023 graftwood source list -
https://extension.okstate.edu/programs/oklahoma-pecan-management/orchard-establishment-and-management.html (scroll down to Other). If you know of others that would like to be added to the list, email becky.carroll@okstate.edu.
