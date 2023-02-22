NRA grant on the 4-H mark

The NRA Foundation has awarded the Garvin County 4-H Shooting Sports Program an $1,800 grant to fund items for three of the shooting sports clubs in the county to begin practice for the 2023 competitions.
"We are very excited about being once again named as a recipient of an NRA grant and pleased that the NRA continues investing in our communities, said Garvin County Extension Program Assistant Tracie Mullendore.
“The NRA has been a vital tool in keeping our shooting sports going within Garvin County.”
In the past there had been a “substantial” decline in enrollment due to the lack of certified coaches.
More recently that's been turning around as Garvin County has seen a resurgence in the program.
There are two new certified coaches in the shotgun discipline in Wynnewood, Jeff and Stacey McCaa from Elmore City.
They have served as shotgun instructors for students competing for multiple years.
Now there are two new certified coaches from Stratford that will be instructing the air rifle and air pistol disciplines.
Two other volunteers will be attending certified coaches training this spring from Pauls Valley. They will also be instructing air rifles and air pistol.
Archery is another group that can be found within the county's shooting sports programming.
“We are very grateful for the support that we have had from the NRA in the past. We are growing and hopefully, the NRA will be right there alongside us,” Mullendore adds.
