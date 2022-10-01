Northeastern State University in Tahlequah is planning a one-person dramedy titled “Black Book” on Oct. 6-7 at the NSU Playhouse.
The show will start at 7:30 p.m. on both days.
“Black Book” follows a former Great Debater teaching a class during summer school at Melvin Tolson High School after a young African American boy has been shot. This leaves his group of friends reeling from the loss and wondering if their voices can ever be heard.
Teaching public speaking as part of this class, the former Great Debater challenges this group of boys to speak out and give voice to their hopes and fears.
The play is written and performed by San Francisco native Austin Dean Ashford. He was born and raised in the Bay Area of San Francisco. He went on to pursue a dual Master of Fine Arts in acting and play-writing at the University of Arkansas, graduating in 2019.
During that time, he has shared his work and received top honors at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival in D.C., the United Solo Festival in New York City, the San Diego International Fringe Festival and the Dunedin and New Zealand Fringe Festivals.
He also was recently nominated for a Latin Grammy and became a Hip-Hop Cultural Ambassador for the U.S. Embassy.
Ashford is also currently pursuing his doctorate in Interdisciplinary Fine Arts from Texas Tech University.
Sequoyah Institute performances are moving downtown this season to the NSU Playhouse and the NSU Jazz Lab.
Black Book acts as a pre-season show that will give patrons an opportunity to see what the full Sequoyah Institute Performing Art Series will look like in these smaller performing arts venues.
For tickets to view “Black Book” visit goriverhawkstickets.com or call 918-444-4500.
