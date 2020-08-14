Numbers up for ECU honors

East Central University’s Honors Program is welcoming its incoming 2020 class with a record-breaking number of scholarship awards.
ECU’s 2020 Honors class includes 36 scholarship awardees and one high school student, who is taking concurrent ECU classes.
Of the scholarship awardees, 30 are receiving four-year Honors scholarships that are worth $20,000 each. This is highest number of scholarships the program has awarded since its inception in 1985.
Eighteen members of this year’s class of incoming first-year Honors students have majors in the College of Health and Sciences.
Garvin County area students include Britt Bradstreet, Pre-Engineering major from Stratford, and Toby Pyle, Computer Science major from Elmore City.
Six members of the class have majors in the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences.
One is Gianna Loboda, English major from Stratford.
Six members of the class have majors in the School of Business, including Anna Herd, Accounting major from Pauls Valley.
The 85 scholars who are returning to the Honors Program for the fall 2020 semester include 19 first-generation college students; nine scholar athletes who play for ECU’s Football, Soccer, Cross Country, Baseball and Women’s Basketball teams; and a drum major for the Pride of Tigerland Band.
