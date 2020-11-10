Meghan Allison and Madison Delaplain, both of Pauls Valley, are Practical Nursing students at Mid-America Technology Center who recently were awarded the Otha Grimes Memorial Scholarship.
The Otha Grimes Memorial Scholarship is awarded by the Oklahoma Foundation for Career and Technology Education and is presented to deserving adult students who are pursuing post-secondary education at Oklahoma’s technology centers.
This scholarship is given on the basis of both commitment and scholastic achievement.
Otha H. Grimes was actively involved in agriculture, oil and gas production, and civic programs.
Grimes served on the board of directors of the Oklahoma Foundation for Career and Technology Education for a number of years and has provided scholarships to many educational institutions.
