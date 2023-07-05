The 2023 Practical Nursing class of Mid-America Technology Center held its graduation ceremony on June 16 in the Health Careers Center.
Garvin County area students include.
• Pauls Valley – Carolina Barahona, Skyer Benefield, Morgan Gardner, Briana Gonzalez, Lupita, Hurtado-Silva and Alyssa Journagan.
• Wynnewood – Marissa Jones.
• Elmore City – Bethanni Higgins.
• Maysville – Hannah Maney and Chloe Singleton.
• Stratford – Randa Hatter.
• Lindsay – Colton Ince.
Others among the 30 graduates are Rylee Andrews, Washington; Sheadan Barker, Purcell; Ashley Bless, Wayne; Rylee Day, Purcell; Phyllis Deere, Moore; Rebecca Galloway, Noble; Peggy Hart, Norman; Cheyanne Hellstern; Purcell; Madison Hickey, Norman; Caleb Hyer, Noble; Ashley Jobe, Noble; Maddison Knapp, Wayne; Eleora Mata, Noble; Jazmine Patterson, Lexington; Ashlee Reich, Blanchard; Madelyn Smith, Noble; Lynlee Tortolini, Newcastle; and Katrina Vanmeter, Norman.
These graduates are now eligible to sit for the NCLEX-PN exam.
“MATC would like to congratulate these 30 students for their dedication and achievements.”
The following students were also recipients of special awards provided by individuals and our clinical partners.
Abiding Home Health Award: Peggy Hart and Katrina Vanmeter.
Alumni Award-Clinical Excellence: Alyssa Journagan.
Grace Living Centers-LTC Award: Bethanni Higgins.
Leslie Hague Award-Perseverance Award: Hannah Maney.
Loving Care In-Home Health Services-Best Overall: Morgan Gardner.
Loving Care In-Home Health Services-Valedictorian Award: Colton Ince.
Mark and Karen Straka-Community Service Award: Rebecca Galloway.
Nursing Honor Guard-Award: Cheyanne Hellstern.
Sunset Estates Nursing Home Award: Carolina Barahona, Skylar Benefield, Cheyanne Hellstern, Bethanni Higgins, Lupita Hurtado-Silva, Hannah Maney, Eleora Mata, Chloe Singleton, Lynlee Tortolini and Katrina Vanmeter
Also recognized at the graduation were National Technical Honor Society members Cheyanne Hellstern and Colton Ince, and Peggy Hart and Chloe Singleton for having perfect attendance.
