Nursing students get Grimes' salute

The Otha Grimes Memorial Scholarship has been awarded to five practical nursing students at Mid-America Technology Center.
Scholarships went to Randa Hatter of Stratford, Cheyanne Hellstern of Purcell, Maddison Knapp of Wayne, Jazmine Patterson of Lexington and Ashley Thomas of Noble.
This scholarship is given on the basis of both commitment and scholastic achievement.
The Oklahoma Foundation for Career and Technology Education awards the Otha Grimes Memorial Scholarship to deserving adult students who are pursuing postsecondary education at Oklahoma’s technology centers.
Otha H. Grimes was actively involved in agriculture, oil and gas production and civic programs.
Grimes served on the board of directors of the Oklahoma Foundation for Career and Technology Education for many years and has provided scholarships to many educational institutions.
