Nursing students get hospital help

MATC Practical Nursing students Maggie Thompson, Abigail Rodriguez, Madison Delaplain and Meghan Allison have been awarded scholarships from the Pauls Valley General Hospital Auxiliary.

The scholarships are given to not only assist with tuition but to encourage the students in their studies and to remind them of the positive impact they can have on the health of rural Oklahomans.

The sentiment from each of the recipients was one of surprised gratefulness, and they offer a heartfelt “thank you” to each of the Auxiliary members for their generosity.

