Nursing students get hospital help

Practical Nursing students Meghan Allison, Madison Delaplain, Abigail Rodriguez and Maggie Thompson are the recipients of scholarships donated by the Pauls Valley General Hospital Auxiliary.
The scholarships are given to not only assist with tuition but to encourage the students in their studies and to remind them of the positive impact they can have on the health of rural Oklahomans.
The sentiment from each of the recipients was one of surprised gratefulness, and they offer a heartfelt “thank you” to each of the Auxiliary members for their generosity.
