Nursing students now MATC grads

A number of practical nursing students from the area are now graduates of the program offered at Mid-America Technology Center. They are (front) Tonya Ashley, Lisa Curtis, Jenifer Diehl, Jeannie Doss, Kellar Eubank, Mackenzie Ford, Kurissa Forehand, Taylor Frost, Lexi Gordon, Jakara Hennesy, Callie Hokett, Felicia Larrauri, (back) Mandi Lawrence, Christin Lindsey, Kazi Mara, Hailey Masterson, Steven Moen, Joshua Price, Randi Ramirez, Alyssa Rhoads, Melina Shreve, Cloa Stephenson, Diana Taylor, Anna Thomas and Kelsey Williams.

A total of 25 students, many from the Garvin County area, recently became graduates of the practical nursing program at Mid-America Technology Center.

The PN students from Garvin County include:

• Pauls Valley – Taylor Frost and Melina Shreve.

• Paoli – Lisa Curtis and Christin Lindsey.

• Wynnewood – Jenifer Diehl, Jakara Hennesy and Felicia Larrauri.

• Elmore City – Jeannie Doss, Lexi Gordon, Mandy Lawrence, Kazi Mara and Steven Moen.

• Lindsay – Tonya Ashley, Kurissa Forehand and Cloa Stephenson.

Others include Diana Taylor and Anna Thomas, both of Wayne; Kellar Eubank, Mackenzie Ford and Randi Ramirez, all of Purcell; Joshua Price of Washington; Callie Hokett and Alyssa Rhoads, both of Lexington; and Kelsey Williams and Hailey Masterson, both of Noble.

These graduates are now eligible to sit for the NCLEX-PN exam.

Students also received some special awards provided by individuals and school’s clinical partners.

• Alumni Award-Clinical Excellence – Steven Moen.

• Grace Living Centers-Long Term Care Award – Jeannie Doss.

• HealthBack Home Health-Home Health Award – Tonya Ashley, Alyssa Rhoads and Melina Shreve.

• Leslie Hague Award-Perseverance – Christin Lindsey.

• LovingCare In-Home Care-Best Overall Award – Cloa Stephenson.

• LovingCare In-Home Care-Valedictorian Award – Callie Hokett.

• Mark and Karen Straka-Community Service Award – Jenifer Diehl.

• Nursing Honor Guard Award – Jakara Hennesy.

• Sunset Estates Nursing Home-Long Term Care Award – Anna Thomas.

