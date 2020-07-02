Nursing students now MATC grads

A total of 25 students, many from the Garvin County area, recently became graduates of the practical nursing program at Mid-America Technology Center.
The PN students from Garvin County include:
• Pauls Valley – Taylor Frost and Melina Shreve.
• Paoli – Lisa Curtis and Christin Lindsey.
• Wynnewood – Jenifer Diehl, Jakara Hennesy and Felicia Larrauri.
• Elmore City – Jeannie Doss, Lexi Gordon, Mandy Lawrence, Kazi Mara and Steven Moen.
• Lindsay – Tonya Ashley, Kurissa Forehand and Cloa Stephenson.
Others include Diana Taylor and Anna Thomas, both of Wayne; Kellar Eubank, Mackenzie Ford and Randi Ramirez, all of Purcell; Joshua Price of Washington; Callie Hokett and Alyssa Rhoads, both of Lexington; and Kelsey Williams and Hailey Masterson, both of Noble.
These graduates are now eligible to sit for the NCLEX-PN exam.
Students also received some special awards provided by individuals and school’s clinical partners.
• Alumni Award-Clinical Excellence – Steven Moen.
• Grace Living Centers-Long Term Care Award – Jeannie Doss.
• HealthBack Home Health-Home Health Award – Tonya Ashley, Alyssa Rhoads and Melina Shreve.
• Leslie Hague Award-Perseverance – Christin Lindsey.
• LovingCare In-Home Care-Best Overall Award – Cloa Stephenson.
• LovingCare In-Home Care-Valedictorian Award – Callie Hokett.
• Mark and Karen Straka-Community Service Award – Jenifer Diehl.
• Nursing Honor Guard Award – Jakara Hennesy.
• Sunset Estates Nursing Home-Long Term Care Award – Anna Thomas.
