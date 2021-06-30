Nursing students take next step

The 2021 Practical Nursing class of Mid-America Technology Center held its graduation ceremony June 18 in the Health Careers Center.
MATC officials offered their congratulations to 19 students for their “dedication and achievements.”
This year's grads include Meghan Allison, Pauls Valley; Kelly Claunch, Lindsay; Natalie Corn, Purcell; Crystal Cunha, Lexington; Graeson Darr, Noble; Tommie-Ann de Leon, Lexington; Madison Delaplain, Pauls Valley; Sara Henn, Noble; Sierra Kirkes, Wynnewood; Morgan Lathan, Lexington; Jessica Lee, Davis; Kylie Mara, Elmore City; CaitLynn Meiser, Wynnewood; Michael Nicholson, Norman; Shelby Price, Washington; Abigail Rodriguez, Pauls Valley; Joseph Stroud, Lindsay; Lynn Terrell, Purcell; and Maggie Thompson, Elmore City.
These graduates are now eligible to sit for the NCLEX-PN exam.
The following students were also recipients of special awards provided by individuals and our clinical partners.
• Alumni Award-Clinical Excellence: Madison Delaplain.
• Grace Living Centers-Long Term Care Award: Jessica Lee.
• HealthBack Home Health-Home Health Award: Natalie Corn, Madison Delaplain, and CaitLynn Meiser.
• Leslie Hague Award-Perseverance: Morgan Lathan.
• Lexington Nursing Home-Long Term Care Award: Sara Cox, Crystal Cunha, Tommie-Ann de Leon, Madison Delaplain and Jessica Lee.
• Lindsay Nursing and Rehab: Joseph Stroud.
• LovingCare In-Home Health Services-Best Overall Award: Michael Nicholson.
• LovingCare In-Home Health Services-Valedictorian Award: Natalie Corn.
• Mark and Karen Straka-Community Service Award: Sara Cox.
• Nursing Honor Guard Award: Tommie-Ann de Leon.
• Sunset Estates Nursing Home: Natalie Corn and Lynn Terrell.
“Mid-America would like to join the LPN students in thanking the communities for their generosity and continued support throughout the year.”
