Nursing students take the next step

The 2022 Practical Nursing class of Mid-America Technology Center held its graduation ceremony on the evening of June 17 in the Health Careers Center.

Students who graduated include Scarlett Albert, Purcell; Jadyn Brewer, Elmore City; Ana Cardoza, Pauls Valley; Gracie Chastain, Lexington; Katelyn Conn, Washington; Blake Dauzat, Purcell; Emalei Henry, Elmore City; Caitlin Hensley, Ada; John Thomas Ingram, Norman; Anna Knobloch, Wayne; Amber Lindsey, Pauls Valley; Larissa Maston, Purcell; Haley McGee, Noble; Amanda Mills, Purcell, Laci Mills, Purcell; Katelyn Moser, Noble; Jenn Nett, Norman; Hanna Powell, Sulphur; Julibeth Villanueva, Oklahoma City; and Sydney Wilson, Lindsay.

These graduates are now eligible to sit for the NCLEX-PN exam.

The following students were also recipients of special awards provided by individuals and our clinical partners:

Alumni Award-Clinical Excellence: Anna Knobloch.

Grace Living Centers-LTC Award: Amber Lindsey.

Leslie Hague Award-Perseverance Award: Caitlin Hensley.

LovingCare In-Home Health Services-Best Overall: Amanda Mills.

LovingCare In-Home Health Services-Valedictorian Award: Hanna Powell.

Mark & Karen Straka-Community Service Award: Hanna Powell.

Nursing Honor Guard-Award: Katie Conn.

Also recognized at the graduation were National Technical Honor Society members Ana Cardoza, Amanda Mills, and Hanna Powell; and Katelyn Conn, Amanda Mills, Laci Mills, and Sydney Wilson for having perfect attendance.

“Mid-America would like to join the PN students in thanking the communities for their generosity and continued support throughout the year.”

