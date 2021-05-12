Obeying God's word

If you believe in Jesus and follow Him, He expects you to obey what He tells you to do, even if it appears foolish to other people, even if it does not make sense financially, and even if you do not understand it and it scares you.
“When He had stopped speaking, He said to Simon, 'Launch out into the deep and let down your nets for a catch.' But Simon answered and said to Him, 'Master, we have toiled all night and caught nothing; nevertheless at Your word I will let down the net.'” (Luke 5:4-5)
Jesus had stepped into Peter’s boat. But He did not stop there. Jesus also started giving these professional fishermen instructions on how to fish.
Notice Peter’s reaction. He did not argue with Jesus. Peter did not say, “Excuse me, Jesus. You are a carpenter. I am a fisherman. Those fish are not here. How can you tell me how to do my job?”
Peter did not hesitate when Jesus told him what to do.
Peter did not say, “Let us take a minute to think about this? Let us show some hands and vote on it, or We are too tired right now so let us try another time again.”
What did Peter do? He responded to Jesus with obedience.
Disobedience always hurts us because we miss out on God’s blessing for our lives.
When we listen to God’s Word, we get to experience all of God’s blessings in our lives.
God’s instructions do not have to make sense to us. When God says to do it, we need to do it, trusting God in faith.
We can trust God because He always has our best interests at heart, even if we can not see it right away.
When have you obeyed God, even when it did not make sense, and experienced God’s blessing as a result?
“Heavenly Father, I am so thankful I have learned to trust You. What peace and joy it is to know I do not have to go it alone. I can always trust You and where You lead me as You have my best interests in mind. You will never leave me nor forsake me. What a peaceful life of trust. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
