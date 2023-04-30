Of a closing - and an opening!

By Tim Smith
On Sunday, April 16, 2023 the longest running Broadway production, The Phantom of the Opera, closed its doors after a 35-year run of 13,981 performances at the Majestic Theatre in NYC.
In all the hype that came across the streaming services over the last few days, it was interesting to note that the original Phantom, Michael Crawford, was absent from the closing night dignitary roster.
I learned right before this went to the paper that his absence was due to his recovery from dental surgery.
Mr. Crawford won the Tony Award for best actor in a musical for playing the Phantom.
Sixteen years before Phantom’s opening night, while on my very first trip to London, I had the pleasure of seeing Mr. Crawford in a wildly crazy British farce, and being the theater geek that I was, (still am), I made it backstage and was able to meet him.
He was most gracious and accommodating – have never forgotten that encounter.
It always interests me as to why these film ‘teasers’ are posted so early.
Who can possibly sustain interest that long – can it really be that inviting? Remember, Wicked did not win the Tony Award for music/lyrics or best musical for the 2003-2004 Broadway season.
The film, being released in two parts, a most interesting approach, is not scheduled to hit the screens until 2024 for Part One, and 2025 for Part Two.
A sure opening: This Sunday afternoon, April 30, @ 4 p.m. in the auditorium at Pauls Valley High School, join fellow music lovers as the Garvin County Choral Society & Sinfonietta presents “Broadway Meets Vivaldi.”
From the Sinfonietta’s posting: “Come enjoy a rare evening of classical music by choir and orchestra plus beloved show tunes from Beauty and The Beast and The Sound of Music! Admission $25 at the door or buy advance tickets ($20) online or at (the) Pauls Valley Chamber, 112 E. Paul Ave. Under age 20 free. Funding support: The City of Pauls Valley and The Chickasaw Nation.”
Remember, there is always an opening night, in our town – unless it is along Broadway, and in fairness; “The Music of the Night” had to go silent at some point.
