Off and running with year 17

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
#834
“. . . and in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.”
My, how time as flown since my first column hit the pages of the Pauls Valley Democrat on January 29, 2006.
Here is how I began the journey, and the theme of that 500-word, and “very rough draft” was family:
“I was reminded of that (family) when I was reading the program for the Oklahoma Philharmonic’s performance on December 14th. Maestro Brian Tidwell, who conducted the orchestra that evening of the Pauls Valley concert, is an accomplished musician and conductor. And what really interested me is the work he has done in the professional musical theatre, a true artistic passion of mine. I had the opportunity to talk with him briefly after the concert, not about the world of symphonic music, or even the musical theatre, but specifically about working with Carol Channing on one of her many road tours of the musical closely associated to her, and of course I am speaking of 'Hello, Dolly.' But even then, it was not about Miss Channing but about the family of theatre, for one of the cast members that starred with her on many of those 'Dolly' revivals was a fellow that I had worked with years ago in summer stock in Missouri. He did know my friend . . . and now, Mr. Tidwell and I are members of the same extended ‘family.'”
Points of interest: With times being what they are, spending hours yet again, in our dens, library’s, home offices and such, thus encouraging us to sit in front of a screen, we may as well enjoy the diversion.
As long-time readers know, I continue to follow the Playbill.com website for all the latest on the Broadway scene, and the other day I came across an interview with Liza Minnelli that was recently featured on the CBS Sunday Morning program.
A legendary entertainer, she enlightened viewers about those who influenced her, and even sang a bit, under the piano accompaniment of Michael Feinstein. Her performance was extremely rare, and that made it even more special.
I also happened upon a conversation with one of today’s major talents in the film world, Kirsten Dunst, also featured on the same CBS program, ostensibly to promote her newest film, “The Power of the Dog.” A most engaging young lady, she and her family live in Austin, and as she put it, because, “It’s not a movie town.”
Equally entertaining and refreshingly candid, these “bookend” interviews add perspectives to the entertainment industry that are sorely needed during this period in our cultural history.
The further that I travel in the new world of streaming, I am becoming more and more engaged with selections that are found over YouTube, and one source that I have shared before is programming emanating from Lincoln Center in New York. Live From Lincoln Center is favorite, have been enjoying the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis.
The other evening, I happened upon the stage adaptation of what I believe is one of the finest books on the theater, “Act One” by Moss Hart. The play was created by Pulitzer Prize and Tony award winner James Lapine and stars Tony Shalhoub, in a variety of roles, most notably, Moss Hart. . . and George S. Kaufman. Most intriguing.
It is a story complete with reminders of the challenges of early 20th century poverty in New York City, and glimpses/reminders of how the public was hungry for live performances just prior to the explosion of radio and talking films. In order to feed the public’s growing interest, it was a golden period for the “creatives” if they were willing to work hard; they could find a place, and rather quickly.
It still astounds me how many plays along Broadway were, in fact, opening on the same night during this period.
While I was strolling around Lincoln Center, I enjoyed Mr. Marsalis’ solo work, playing “Amazing Grace” within the grandeur of Federal Hall in Manhattan for the Dedication of the Cause of Democracy.
“This habit of reading . . . it lasts when all other pleasures fade.” {Anthony Trollope, 1815-1882]
Connecting, through the arts, since 1/06.
Congratulations to the Rogers-Lowell Area [Arkansas] Chamber of Commerce on its Centennial.
tAs
[For EFA: 27-51 / 62]
(This is the start of the 17th year for the ongoing Where A r [ts] Thou? column by Tim Smith. The years are 2006-2022)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.