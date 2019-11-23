A community Thanksgiving service is planned for 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 at Crossroads Church west of PV off SH 19.
Elaine Howsley, pastor of the First Christian Church, is scheduled to be the main speaker.
“A multitude of our pastors will be participating,” said Jeremy Clayton, who is serving as this year's president of the Pauls Valley Ministerial Alliance.
“Everybody is invited to come to the service.”
•••
Pauls Valley's free community Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 28 will be by delivery only this year.
Anyone interested in having a traditional holiday meal delivered should contact Valley Life Church at 405-283-8055 or the Samaritans of Pauls Valley.
• The annual PV Fire Department chili supper will be 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2 at the fire station, McClure and Walnut.
The supper is presented by the PVFD Ladies Auxiliary as proceeds go to provide support and assistance to the local fire department.
The gathering is again before the Parade of Lights, set for a 7 p.m. start in downtown PV.
•••
A bridge dedication honoring the late Chris Nelms is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov 27 at the U.S. Highway 77 bridge leading into Wynnewood.
Nelms, a Wynnewood graduate, was killed last year during a military parachuting accident in North Carolina.
• An Adams, Gainer, Kinard, McCaleb and Smith reunion, along with a 100th birthday celebration for Amos Smith, starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the First Baptist Church in Lindsay, 410 SW 3rd. Call Loyd at 1-661-578-1434 for more.
• Victory Lighthouse located on the east side of PV near SH 19 is inviting the public as it's hosting special speakers Rev. Robert and Jan Teel during morning worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.
• The Chickasaw Senior Nutrition Site in PV, 109 N. Indian Meridian, will hold a benefit Indian taco sale from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. A bake sale is at 9 a.m. Call 207-9034.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.