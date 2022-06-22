OG&E fans given to PV seniors

As temperatures continue to rise, OG&E is committed to helping residents safely and comfortably navigate the summer heat, including those here in Pauls Valley.
The company recently launched its 16th annual fan donation program, delivering electric fans to thousands of seniors and families with low income in communities across western Arkansas and Oklahoma.
During the past few weeks, OG&E volunteers distributed 1,300 fans to customers in communities across the service area. To ensure fans are distributed to members in the community who need them the
most, the electric utility company partners with local organizations like senior and community centers and other nonprofits that work directly with those in need.
“Hot summer weather can be dangerous for folks in our community,” said Community Outreach Coordinator John Koons.
“By donating fans, we are ensuring that our most vulnerable neighbors stay safe and cool in the heat.”
Since the program’s inception in 2006, OG&E has provided more than 16,000 fans totaling nearly $270,000 to thousands of residents in the service area.
“Keeping our seniors safe and comfortable in the heat is of the utmost importance to us, and we are glad it is a priority for OG&E too,” said Sherri Thomas of Pauls Valley's senior center.
The fan donation program is just one of the many ways OG&E helps customers find solutions for the summer months. Each summer, OG&E partners with nearly 80 local libraries, senior centers, churches and other locations throughout the service area to open Cool Zones, which provide heat-wary residents a respite during the hottest times of the day.
