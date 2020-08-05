Oh, just roving around - you?

Last Thursday, Perseverance was launched from the Cape on its way to Mars, set to arrive on February 18, 2021 when it will begin to explore the surface of the red planet, and where, for the first time in history, powered flight on another planet will take place as its helicopter, Ingenuity, will take off from its host’s platform to explore far beyond the landing sight.
Certainly not one to tell NASA how to conduct its business, but not sure why they did not choose to name the helicopter “Wright Flyer-2,” sequencing after the Wright Brothers' original airplane that completed the first powered flight 118 years earlier.
During “Century 20.5,” what worlds we continue to conquer. It certainly is an interesting time on Planet Earth. (Century 20.5 will be defined in a future column.)
In this same period when all that is positive about the human experience seems to be of secondary interest, it must never be forgotten that the team that made this 2020-21 miracle of space exploration a reality put the final touches of the mission in place during a world-wide health crisis.
Creativity is what this column will continue to celebrate. Well done NASA.
I must return to the passing, at 104, of film legend, Olivia De Havilland. She left us just after last week’s column was sent to press.
Having been out of the mainstream film industry for nearly my entire lifetime, I have been pondering what had kept her in the public eye for all of this time. I believe that it is the power of film – not just an art form, but as an historical link to special periods in history – in this case, 1939. That year would make way for a call to action never experienced before, and we rose to meet that challenge.
Armed with two Oscars for best actress certainly adds luster to her legacy, and, the fact that she was the last surviving cast member of 1939’s “Gone With The Wind,” (GWTW), she embodied our future, reinforced our strength of purpose in the past.
• 1939, by most accounts, is the single greatest year in film history. GWTW and “The Wizard of Oz,” both directed by the same man, Victor Fleming, (who won a best directing Oscar for GWTW,) are just the two most prominent in 39’s staggering roster of significant films. Invite you to check out the Wikipedia site for that listing.
What sticks out is the Academy nominated 10 films for best picture in 1939, and it was just recently that the Academy has returned to that same number.
Anyway, to indicate that depth of talent on the screen in '39, Clark Gable did not win best actor as Rhett Butler in GWTW, losing out to Robert Donat for “Goodbye Mr. Chips.” Ms. De Havilland did not win in the supporting actress category as Melanie in GWTW, losing to Hattie McDaniel in the same film.
Having time to conduct a bit more roving, I hit on something quite unique, and such was the case as I watched the entire Garth Brooks, Zoom news conference where he announced that he was asking the CMA, Country Music Association, to honor his request and not permit his name to be included in future Entertainer of the Year award voting. This is the association’s highest honor.
Fascination on so many levels, his demeanor with the press, articulate and thoughtful, it is easy to see the entertainer's charm, and equally compelling was his grasp of his place in the evolution of public entertainment, and the importance of knowing and respecting the audience and the production team that permits his talents to shine. He is also in command of his place in the music industry, carefully watching to never sound arrogant.
That’s my Will, (Rogers): Planning to give Will a break this fall, but until then, here is what he was doing on August 4, 1933 from Beverly Hills, CA. Appears that he is not too happy with income tax: “I been looking since yesterday into this income-tax payment. Now, I can’t find a single group to shoulder that tax either. There just don’t seem to be any volunteer taxpayers. I see now what makes Congressman so unpopular. He just will not fix it so that tax falls on nobody. Yours, Will Rogers.”
As a ‘tax payer’: Watching the Space X Demo Mission-2 depart from the International Space Station, ISS, and land safely off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, (a mere “741 miles with light traffic” from my home in Justin, TX), was impressive to say the least.
This added to the fact that we saw the ISS zoom, (sorry, it just seemed appropriate) across the sky a few weeks ago,
I feel like I know the astronauts. What a month it has been in the space above us all. “Go NASA.”
Entertainment was heavenly, above our towns.
