OHCE doing its part to help

Members of Oklahoma Home and Community Education (OHCE) in Garvin County have responded to helping provide some much needed masks during the current virus pandemic.
Those who must wear masks for hours at a time, the contact on the back of their ears causes skin irritation and discomfort. Throughout the county those who crochet have responded to Garvin County OSU Extension’s request to make “mask mates.”
Over 75 have been delivered to the Washita Valley Living Center in Pauls Valley.
They have also been shared with dental and medical offices and hair salons.
Anyone who would like to assist in the project or know of those in need of a mask is encouraged to contact Nanette Shultz at the OSU Extension office, 405-238-6681, in Pauls Valley.
The “mask mate” pattern may be found on the Garvin County OSU Extension Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/okstate.edu/.
OSU Extension also provides resources at https://extension.okstate.edu/coronavirus.html.
COVID-19 topics include farm and ranch, food safety, household, livestock, parenting and personal finance.
To find out more about OHCE’s role and mission, visit their web site at https://humansciences.okstate.edu/fcs/ohce/ or contact the Garvin County OSU Extension office.
