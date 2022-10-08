It will be stitches and stitches everywhere as quilters from across southern Oklahoma will soon gather their prized quilt work for a three-day competition in Sulphur.
The annual OHCE Quilt Show will open at 9 a.m. October 13-15 at the Murray County Expo and is open to the public free of charge.
This year’s theme is “Home Sweet Home with Quilts” and will feature the talents of the gifted quilter Ruth West of Davis.
Due to health reasons West will not be able to attend the show but her beautiful talents will be on display for all to experience and see.
This year’s show will feature a series of workshops and demonstrations on both Thursday and Friday including:
The schedule for Thursday, October 13 is:
• 10 a.m. – The History of Buttons.
• 11 a.m. – Fabric Genealogy.
• Noon – Barn Quilts.
Then on Friday, October 14 it's:
• 10 a.m. – Care of Antique and Vintage Fabrics.
• 11 a.m. – How to Use the 10 Sisters Grid.
• Noon – Fabric Genealogy.
The OHCE kitchen will be open for lunch on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring a chicken salad sandwich with pasta salad, chips, drink and dessert for $10. The Friday menu will feature a BBQ pulled pork sandwich, beans, chips, drink and dessert for the same price.
The traditional quilt turning will take place at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m and 12:30 p.m. each day of the show.
Anyone who has an antique quilt is welcome to bring it for the turning along with a story to explain the quilt’s history.
A free Make & Take area will be set up for visitors to sew an item, free of charge to take home and the featured “scrap yard” will be available for swapping and sharing free sewing items, fabrics, threads, etc.
Several vendors will be on hand for the entire show.
High school art students from Davis and Sulphur will be competing at this year’s show with their hand-painted barn quilt squares and their work will be displayed for visitors to view.
For more information or questions related to the show contact the Murray County OSU Extension Office at 580-622-3016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.