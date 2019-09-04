OHCE starts out fair results

Results are starting to flow from the Garvin County Free Fair recently held at the fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
Here are the results of the Oklahoma Home and Community Education contests held at the 104th year of the fair.
Oklahoma Home and Community Education
OHCE Complete Budgets
• Food Preservation – 1st, Foster OHCE; 2nd, Antioch ABC; 3rd, Maysville OHCE.
• Clothing – 1st, Foster OHCE; 2nd, Antioch ABC; 3rd, Maysville OHCE.
• Home Management – 1st, Maysville OHCE Maysville; 2nd, Foster OHCE; 3rd, Antioch ABC.
OHCE Food Preservation
• Vegetables – 1st, Maysville OHCE; 2nd, Antioch ABC.
• Preserves, Marmalade, Butter, Jam or Jelly – 1st, Antioch ABC; 2nd, Foster OHCE; 3rd, Maysville OHCE.
• Pickled Food – 1st, Foster OHCE; 2nd, Maysville OHCE.
• Relish – 1st, Antioch ABC.
• Salsa – 1st, Maysville OHCE; 2nd, Foster OHCE; 3rd, Antioch ABC.
• Dehydrated Food – 1st, Foster OHCE; 2nd, Antioch ABC; 3rd, Maysville OHCE.
• Baked Item – 1st, Foster OHCE.
OHCE Clothing
• Lounge Wear – 1st, Foster OHCE; 2nd, Antioch ABC.
• Street Dress – 1st, Foster OHCE.
• Top – 1st, Foster OHCE; 2nd, Antioch ABC; 3rd, Maysville OHCE.
• Pants, Skirt, or Shorts – 1st, Foster OHCE; 2nd, Antioch ABC; 3rd, Maysville OHCE.
• Children's Outfit (0-12 years) – 1st, Maysville OHCE; 2nd, Antioch ABC Elmore City.
• Recycled Clothing Item – 1st, Maysville OHCE.
• Sewn Accessory Item – 1st, Foster OHCE; 2nd, Antioch ABC; 3rd, Maysville OHCE.
OHCE Home Management
• Tablecloth, Placemats, or Table Runner – 1st, Maysville OHCE; 2nd, Foster OHCE; 3rd, Antioch ABC.
• Decorative Pillow or Decorated Book Cover – 1st, Maysville OHCE; 2nd, Foster OHCE; 3rd, Antioch ABC.
• Afghan – 1st, Antioch ABC.
• Quilt, Machine Quilted – 1st, Foster OHCE; 2nd, Maysville OHCE; 3rd, Antioch ABC.
• Crocheted or Knitted Item – 1st, Foster OHCE.
• Hand Embroidery – 1st, Maysville OHCE; 2nd, Antioch ABC.
ª Machine Embroidery – 1st, Maysville OHCE; 2nd, Foster.
OHCE Historical/Promotional
• Trifold Display Promotional – 1st, Maysville OHCE; 2nd, Foster OHCE; 3rd, Antioch ABC.
• Photography – 1st, Maysville OHCE; 2nd Antioch ABC; 3rd, Foster OHCE.
• Fair Booth – 1st, Foster OHCE; 2nd, Maysville OHCE; 3rd, Antioch ABC Elmore City.
