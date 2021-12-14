Oklahoma redistricting complete

By Rep. Sherrie Conley
The Oklahoma Constitution requires legislative and congressional districts to be redrawn by the Legislature every 10 years following the release of results from the U.S. Census. This year, Census data was delayed until August, forcing the Legislature to meet in special session to accomplish this duty.
Final redistricting maps were approved in the special session held in mid-November, and the governor signed each plan into law.
To complete our task this year, House and Senate bipartisan redistricting committees and nonpartisan staff members held 30 public town hall meetings throughout the state to gather input and answer questions about the redistricting process. This was the most public meetings ever held for this process. We also took public map submissions for both legislative and congressional districts.
The goal of redistricting is to keep districts as equal as possible in population size to ensure fair representation for all Oklahomans, whether they live in a major city, a suburb or a rural area. The redrawing every 10 years is needed to match population shift.
The ideal population for each legislative district, based on the 2020 Census, is 39,202 residents.
House District 20 has 38,918 people, with 43.69% registered as new to the district.
Our suburban/rural HD20 represents the cities of Blanchard, Cole, Goldsby, Newcastle, Noble, Norman, Slaughterville and Washington within Cleveland and McClain counties.
Currently, the district also represents parts of Garvin and Pottawatomie counties and a portion of Purcell and Pauls Valley. Those areas will no longer be in the district when the new boundaries take effect in November 2022.
Compared to preliminary maps enacted in May, the district shifts further north, taking in more of McClain and Cleveland County than before.
Our House District primarily is in Congressional District 4.
During the redrawing of congressional district boundaries, there was some questioning over the final version of Congressional District 5, particularly in southwest Oklahoma City. In the current map, there is a carve out of a portion of south Oklahoma City.
The new map moves that portion a bit to the west and expands boundaries of the district to the north to include Lincoln and portions of Logan counties. The map includes input from multiple people, and I'm confident in the final product.
(Sherrie Conley serves House District 20 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes parts of Cleveland, Garvin, McClain and Pottawatomie counties.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.