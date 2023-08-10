Old friends back at the opry

Some old friends were back to take the stage at this past weekend’s monthly Pauls Valley Opry show.
Michael and Lela Dalby, who we haven’t seen in a couple of years, were back and knocked it out of the park.
Lela melted everyone’s heart with the Patsy Cline/LeAnn Rimes hit, “Leavin’ on Your Mind,” and Michael rocked the house with the Garth Brooks megahit, “Callin’ Baton Rouge.”
This cute couple got us all in a western swing mood with the Vince Gill and Reba McEntire hit, “Oklahoma Swing.”
Mary Alice Koehn is the “Star” of everyone’s heart as she got everyone on their feet with the Trio’s hit, “Those Memories,” and then she brought in a moment of worship with the John Starnes classic, “Love Grew Where the Blood Fell.”
Country crooner Terry Wilson nailed it when he sang the Keith Whitley hit, “I’m Over You.” The outlaw in him came out when he lit into the Waylon Jennings hit, “Rose of Paradise.”
Bailey Washburn is a nationally recognized performer and a terrific vocalist, musician, songwriter and entertainer.
Bailey displayed her country roots with the Martina McBride hit, “Heartaches by the Number,” and then she shared one of her own compositions, “Wichita Falls.”
Michael Webb is a giant of a man, but we think we have figured it out - he has an overgrown heart for entertaining and singing. When his rich, deep and beautiful baritone voice cut loose on the George Strait classic, “Troubadour,” you could have heard a pin drop in the auditorium. If that wasn’t fantastic enough, he held everyone spell-bound with the Trent Tomlinson tune, “One Wing in the Fire.”
It is always an honor to have the legendary, Jae L. Stilwell on the show. Jae L got everyone on their feet with the Tanya Tucker hit, “It’s a Little Too Late,” and then she left us in awe with her rendition of the Tammy Wynette classic, “Stand by Your Man.”
The Memory Makers Band rounded off the evening with song selections made famous by Della Mae, Buddy Holly, Sugarland and Terri Clark.
Rod Koehn filled in for John Williams as emcee and treated us to a laugh or two, as well.
Guests for the next show on Sept. 2 include John Williams, Anne Young, Maddox Ross, Donna Nowlin, David Paul Nowlin, Jeannie Troxel and Chandler Elliott.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.