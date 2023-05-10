Old school can be the best way

By Tim Smith
Ah, the simple joys (?) of travel, and those nights when you realize there is only so much television you can watch in your hotel room, (and that is if you can find something – and those selections are getting less and less with each trip we take), so you eagerly seek out entertainment, and for us, that is always theater – live theater.
This past weekend, we were successful in our quest, and how it came to pass is so perfectly timed, almost something you would encounter in a more rural area, certainly not a major city.
Added to the fact that we were facilitating the estate of my mom, made the following even sweeter in the execution and aiding in all future remembrances.
Here we go: We were having a bite to eat, if truth be told, rather late, when a couple came in and they were wearing T-shirts with the logo of a musical that was being staged at the local high school.
You know me, so I enquired, and as it turned out, the theatre was a mere 15-to 20-minute drive from our hotel, so we decided; let us embrace our heritage and attend.
The name of the musical was The Addams Family, based on the famous and “darkly humorous and macabre…” cartoons of the same name penned by Charles Addams, (1912-1988), and a popular sit-com in the early 1960s.
His cartoons also ran in The New Yorker magazine.
The original Addams Family (Broadway) musical opened in 2010 and starred Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth.
Before I get into a few of the special details of our evening out, it is best to start at the beginning; The location.
Words, and even pictures would never do complete justice to what we experienced.
Built in 1916, and high on a hill, sat Springfield High School, appearing today much as it did a century ago.
From the interior’s exquisite mosaic floors, woodwork, and other appointments, it has certainly been renovated to today’s standards, and thankfully, with its place in Springfield’s history, firmly lodged within that execution.
Seeing the bright red student lockers with padlocks and the old trophy cases certainly brought back a few memories of my high school days – and they were “happy” for sure.
We entered the auditorium, and were slightly taken aback as to where to sit; for there, @ dead center stage, looming a good five feet above the stage floor was, (are you ready), a fully functioning pipe organ. Resplendent in perfectly placed gold leaf scrolls against its cream-colored base coat, it was majestic. In those initial few seconds of our discovery, it took us back to the future.
The student, (and as we learned later, a future music major) at the keyboard was playing eerily appointed background music appropriate for the evening’s production. Perfect. He was soon joined by a cellist, and together, they were in close, (well for an Addams family outing at least) harmony.
Talk about setting the tone for the evening.
We enjoyed talking with the parents around us, and one Dad, who was a ‘member’ of the stage crew, gave us a short history lesson on the organ.
The structure was held in place, and was raised, and lowered, by four rotating pneumatic augers, (his term), and that was it.
He said that when the curtains above the stage opening were parted you could see the actual pipes.
I (sadly) did not think to ask when it was constructed, (and installed), but it surely must have welcomed students to “convocations” for the better part of the past century.
It then dropped back into its “cavern” as the orchestra began the show’s overture.
You just never know what you will discover in the heartland.
PS: I have been waiting for the tributes to the late composer/lyricist Stephen Sondheim to emerge. Next week: A selection especially constructed for aficionados of the early 1970s, along Mr. Sondheim’s Broadway.
…and: When the pipe-organ struck a unique series of chords, I was reminded that The Phantom of the Opera had just concluded its historic 35-year Broadway run – a student’s homage? Quite theatrical!
Happy Mother’s Day!
TAS
