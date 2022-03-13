On a lighter note - shortly

By Tim Smith
The @ Home Edition
“ . . . and in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” [Mark Twain]
But first: I spent last week visiting my mom in Illinois and as I reported in the main column this week, she is nearing her 99th birthday and as she is fully engaged in life and her surroundings, that climate/combination made for some engaging conversations.
I am happy that she is not tuned in to the news from Ukraine, which was just breaking about the time that I had to return home. If you were to ask her what she thought about nearly a century of life, she would proudly say that she is a survivor, and history certainly can attest to that.
Thinking back to what she had already lived through; from the Depression and the Second World War, to the first atomic bomb, the Korean War and then, to raise her family in the turbulent '60s and '70s, endure the legacy of 9/11, and now the pandemic.
She would tell you, to remember the affirming moments that fell in-between, learn from the others, and keep the faith.
I am glad that she is not aware of what looks to be a third and much ‘colder’ period of conflict.
As promised, let’s jump into some lighter notes, and returning to the arts theme/mission of the column-while staying engaged “@ home”; check out the unique program on the HGTV network, Home *Town, featuring the husband-and-wife team of Erin and Ben Napier from their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi.
The two creatives, she is a professional artist, and he is a master woodworker, bring their personal touches to the restoration/renovation of homes in Laurel, and in that process, they are simply delightful to watch. A true partnership, between best of friends.
Their customers come from all walks in life, and the artisans that are part of Erin and Ben’s team oversee and participate to ensure that a new home, in the end, is a work of art, meeting, and more times than not, greatly exceeding their client’s expectations. They have also partnered with two other Laurel couples, and together they operate a mercantile store and selected items can be purchased online.
I was given a print for my birthday drawn by Erin.
“Envelope please”: Later this month, it will be time for the Academy Awards, the “Oscars,” for film work created and released last year.
I recently asked our 27-year-old son who he thought might be taking home a statue, and he stated that he had not seen many of the nominated works at the “cineplex,” and then, added some brief thoughts on one or two films that he had been following over streaming services that might take home the gold.
Not really certain as to how these new systems of access to feature films are being handled by the Academy as many movie “houses” have been shuttered. In the end, the winners might be those to whom older audiences, in particular, might not be familiar.
Not really a fan of the award presentation “hoopla/red carpet” format, but do adhere strongly that the Academy’s founding intent was, and remains, centered on sound principals. They are the repository of the history of film, both in front and behind the camera. It is an American invention.
Secondly: It takes a great deal of disciplined work to secure a voting slot for the 24 competitive Oscar categories, and those voting members want to ensure that the best work in their craft are honored for their contributions to the ongoing film legacy. Nominations, in the final analysis, are the highest form of recognition.
I am fairly certain they do not want their input to be tarnished, hence they take, as well they should, their vote quite seriously.
What is lost in the aforementioned “red-carpet” climate is that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a robust and vibrant organization that promotes and supports the creation of feature films, and its members are also the caretakers of those standards of excellence.
Remember, there is always an opening night, and isn’t that a wonderful thing to experience, once again.
God Bless America and the brave people of Ukraine.
[For Otis: 1926 – [1968] – 2021: A Broadway Baby]
“Art brings order out of chaos” Stephen Sondheim
(This is the @ Home Edition of Where A r [ts] Thou? offered twice a week online by the PV Democrat)
