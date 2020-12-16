On the 10th day (before) Christmas …

I know that I have said this before, but where has the time gone, and if that is an accurate hesitation, then how am I going to complete all my shopping, and even more unsettling, its mailing. This is a time of keeping the faith, so all will work out. Happy shopping in the eight days remaining, and that does not include “reindeer-livery.”
I was honored to have been included in a virtual ‘performance’ compiled and broadcast over social media of “Hunkered Down For the Holidays: A Showcase For The Season” for Chino Community Theatre, (CCT) in Chino, CA this past weekend.
CCT’s theatre family, “past, present and future” offered greetings through song, ventriloquism and the spoken word that brought back many a joy of performing on CCT’s stages.
One selection had alumni from California and Florida performing a song from the Bing Crosby film, “White Christmas” that was simply wonderful. The editing was masterful, like watching a film. For a moment or two, it brought back memories of the classic opening from the iconic television series, “The Brady Bunch.”
The holiday spirit of the CCT ‘bunch’ spread joy from stages long since dark, but never forgotten.
That’s My Will (Rogers) Date: December 14, 1933: Phoenix, Ariz: “Roscoe Turner and I just breezed in here-2 hours, 400 miles-to do a little stage acting at a benefit. Roscoe’s jokes better be good, for with the Democrats doing all that can be done and the Republicans keeping still, why it don’t leave me much to work on. So my little riddles are not so hot. . . Yours, Will Rogers.”
(Roscoe Turner was a record-breaking American aviator who was a three-time winner of the Thompson Trophy Air Race. Wikipedia source.)
Next week: Plans are nearing completion for an announcement of a special column section in the coming year. I also am planning additional tributes and those will be announced when they are a bit more defined.
Oh, and the monthly book recommendation: Next week, a mentor from another era, selected works of Red Smith, award-winning sports columnist. From the book’s cover jacket:
“Walter Wellesley 'Red' Smith was the most widely read sportswriter of the last century and the first to win Pulitzer Prize for commentary. From the 1940s to the 1980s, his nationally syndicated columns for the New York Herald Tribune and later for The New York Times traversed the world of sports with literary panache and wry humor.”
Just arrived, and in time for Christmas spent by a warm fire: A longtime member of my men’s small group Bible study has just sent me a copy of a book that he has written. I literally just opened the envelope – am looking forward to getting started. What makes this gift so special to me is that we both kicked up our writing efforts about the same time, me adding new sections to this weekly visit, and his efforts were on completing this book.
It is always comforting to realize that someone else, at the same time, is laboring away. Congratulations Brad.
Holiday joy: A long-time reader just sent me a photo taken at her front door of a basket of packaged drinks and snacks, complete with hand-crafted signs created by her grandchildren presented to the women and men who make home deliveries during the holidays. One of the signs reads, in part, “It’s been fun. Please take a drink too! Ho! Ho! Ho! Giving is (a hand drawn Christmas tree and lights, complete with huge golden bow then graces the middle) always here.”
One of our favorite traditions is to watch the Christmas stories on the Hallmark Channel. One in particular features a Tony winning actress, two Tony nominated actors and a double nominee for the Fred and Adele Astaire Award that celebrates “outstanding dance and choreography in theatre, both on Broadway and Off Broadway, and in film . . .”
Note: The award was “rebranded” in 2017 so that it now is called the Chita Rivera Awards for Dance and Choreography. The word ‘rebranded’ disturbs me a bit, need to follow that one.
This ensemble also includes one of my favorite cast members from the sitcom stalwart, (airing from 1993 to 2004), “Frasier,” is Tom McGowan who played Kenny.
This Hallmark production shows the power of theatre as a community; all these wonderful talents working far away from their stage homes to support each other in creating a new work during a challenging period.
The songs, and a dance or two remember when.
