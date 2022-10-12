On with the Opry show

It might be getting a little cooler outside but it was smokin' inside the old auditorium as all the guests were lighting it up during the recent October edition of the Pauls Valley Opry.
Jeannie Troxel made her Pauls Valley Opry debut, taking us back to the early '60s with the Patsy Cline classic “Leavin’ on Your Mind.” You could feel every word on The Talley’s song “Broken World.”
Mary McDonald’s roots are in traditional country music and nobody can sing a country song like Mary. She treated all of us with the Hank Williams’ megahit “Your Cheatin’ Heart,” and then she shared one of her compositions, “Never to Old.” The latter was a song that she penned for her husband, Louie.
Our “Singing Spanish Teacher,” Wayne Gibbs tore it up. He is such a character on and off stage, so we knew that we were in for a fun time as he got our toes tappin’ with the Mel McDaniel hit “Louisiana Saturday Night.” This country crooner then took us back to yesteryear with the Merle Haggard classic “Farmers Daughter.”
Cathy Lake is known for her smooth tones and she wooed the crowd with the Cox Family’s version of “Blue Bayou.” This songwriter kicked it into high gear and excited the crowd with the Kim Richie hit “Those Words We Said.”
Terry Wilson offered up the Randy Travis hit “1982” and then he rocked the house with the Dwight Yoakam hit “Dim Lights, Thick Smoke.”
April Davis, “Little Miss Dynamite,” was off the charts as she melted our hearts with the LeAnn Rimes version of “Unchained Melody” and then she took us to church with the Rachel Robinson song “(Amazing Love) You Are My King.”
Pauls Valley Opry Hall of Fame member Steve Bratcher sat in for John Williams and did a great job with the emcee duties. As always, the Memory Makers Band added a few songs to round out the night with hits from Bobbie Gentry, Brenda Lee, George Strait, Bobby Tomberlin, Hank Williams, Kathy Mattea and The Animals.
During the gathering sponsors and patrons were thanked for allowing the PV Opry to go on with the show.
Guests for the next Opry show on Saturday, Nov. 5 are Tanner Young, Annie Reed, Paul Lopez, Donna Kilmurray, Mike Deviney, Haylie Bagwell and Micah Ayache.
