Areas like 401K and IRA distributions is one way you can get some economic relief from the coronavirus.
You get a break if you are required to take a minimum required distribution in 2020. You will not be required to take the previously determined withdrawal in 2020.
Why is this? The amount of your required distribution was based on account values from 2019. With the decrease in valuations, it was believed that it was unfair to apply those values to accounts that are much lower in valuation.
This waiver of withdrawals, applies to any persons who would otherwise be required to withdrawal from IRAs, 401ks, Roth accounts and others. You should contact your advisor to confirm eligibility as this can also apply to persons who are inherited IRA beneficiaries.
For those who were prompt and have already taken their 2020 MRD, is there any possibility of reversal?
There is a possibility of doing this, particularly if your distribution was received less than 60 days ago or you were directly affected by COVID-19. You essentially could counter the withdrawal by recontributing the money back into your account.
Because the rules are variable, dependent on your situation, the important thing to take away is that there is a possibility that you can forego your 2020 withdrawal. You should check specifically with your advisor or plan administrator to see if you qualify.
