One big gold star for MATC

Mid-America Technology Center was awarded the OkACTE Gold Star award at the 2022 Oklahoma Summit Conference. This marks Mid-America’s 15th year in a row to receive this prestigious award.
The Gold Star recognition is for a period of one year, and in order to be a recipient of the award the technology center must meet a comprehensive set of criteria which establishes the technology center as exceptional in service to patrons of their communities. A small sampling of the criteria follows:
• A minimum of 80% of full-time students complete career and technology training;
• A minimum of 82.5% of all students who complete their program are (1) employed in jobs for which they were trained, (2) continuing their education, (3) or have joined the military;
• Evidence the technology center has a current strategic plan that support the strategic plan of the Oklahoma system of Career and Technology Education;
• The technology center district must have a communications and marketing program and have a marketing plan must have integrated into the technology center’s strategic plan;
• The technology center has a commitment to service business and industry by providing at least eight of eighteen categories of programs and service area;
• The technology center seeks to serve special initiatives or provide additional services sensitive to needs of its constituency by providing five of 10 specific services;
• The technology center’s students were members of the appropriate student organization (50%); and its students were active in participating in district, and/or state and national student organization competitive events.
“Living up to the standards set by the Gold Star School criteria is something that all Mid-America Technology Center employees strive for every day.”
