One more crown for EC girl

Nine-year-old Kira Fergueson of Elmore City wears a new crown and has her sights set on more to come.
Kira was crowned Miss Oklahoma Role Model on Oct. 5 at the Royal International Miss Pageant in Chickasha for her outstanding community service.
She's always had passion for helping others and when she learned of the scholarship and community service opportunities that came with the program, it became her goal to be a state winner to set an example for other girls her age and teach them the importance of community service, caring for others and following their dreams.
Kira will move on to represent her state at the international competition and compete for two titles, International Miss and International Role Model, next July in Orlando, Florida.
With new projects already underway, Kira looks forward to the next year and plans to spread her love of giving back to her community and state to others.
She hope's to one day be Miss Oklahoma and have a career as a veterinarian.
