One more day for enrollment

Another school year is literally hours away as the first day for many students in Garvin County comes this week.
Here in Pauls Valley that first day of class is set for Thursday, Aug. 10.
One more day of enrollment at all Pauls Valley schools is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3.
For the enrollment parents are asked to bring a utility bill and their child’s birth certificate and immunization record.
Aug. 10 is also the first day of classes for Whitebead, Stratford, Maysville, Elmore City-Pernell and Lindsay schools.
For school kids in Wynnewood that first day is Wednesday, Aug. 16.
• Whitebead School will also host a Back-to-School Night at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8.
•••
A Pauls Valley church is planning to soon host a free community youth bash.
Youth at the Pauls Valley First Church of God are inviting other youth to come to the bash set from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.
The age range is 7th to 12 grade as the church at 414 North Chickasaw will be the place to be for a variety of games.
Some of the activities lined up include Kan Jam – a flying disc game, Cross net volleyball game, Gaga dodgeball game, Bali card game, video games, water balloons, hot dogs and more.
•••
A trio of blood drives by the Oklahoma Blood Institute are scheduled throughout Garvin County over the next few weeks.
• Wednesday, Aug. 9 (1:30 to 6 p.m.) – Boots and Badges Wynnewood at police station in Wynnewood, 117 E. Robert S. Kerr. Call Tenzie White at 405-665-4360.
• Wednesday, Aug. 16 (9:45 a.m. to noon) – Nora Sparks Warren Library in Pauls. Valley, 210 North Willow. Call Rhonda Slayden at 405-238-5188.
• Thursday, Aug. 17 (12:30 to 5:30 p.m.) – United Methodist Church in Lindsay. Call Anthony Rouse at 405-756-4604.
• Tuesday, Aug. 29 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – First United Bank in Pauls Valley, 315 West Grant. Call Scott Nation at 405-444-6140.
• Thursday, Aug. 31 (9:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.) – Pauls Valley High School, 601 North Street. Call Fawn Riddle at 405-238-6497.
•••
A new support group for families of LGBTQ+ is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of the month in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church in Pauls Valley.
This group is like many other support groups – focused on being there for family who are dealing with a loved one experiencing issues. This is a confidential and nonjudgmental group as all are welcome.
The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 14.
The church is at 320 North Walnut as the basement parlor is through the Bradley Avenue door and down the stairs.
•••
The new Washita Valley Beekeepers Association meets at 6 p.m. every fourth Saturday of the month. The next meeting is set for Aug. 26
For more information call Rick Bellville at 580-399-0656.
•••
An indoor missionary fundraiser is now offered on Thursday, Friday and Saturday each week at 905 East Charles in Pauls Valley.
Opening at 10 a.m. the fundraiser goes all day long with specials featured each day.
The fundraiser raises money to support missionary work in other countries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.