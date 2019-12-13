One more night for holiday play

One more night is on the ticket for a holiday play coming to a Pauls Valley stage.
The second night of “Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” is set for a 7 p.m. start Saturday night, Dec. 14 in the PV Junior High auditorium.
This is the second production of the season by the Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater group, also known as ACT.
Tickets are $10 and available at the PV Chamber of Commerce, Valley Blossom, Toy and Action Figure Museum, Penny's Place, Sooners Home Furnishings and at the door.
• The First United Methodist Church in PV is the host as ECU's Department of Performing Arts will bring the classic Nativity story “Amahl and the Night Visitors” to the local church at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.
Donations will be taken, but the off-campus performance is free to the public.
• Fair Oak Pentecostal Church will host a special Christmas program featuring The Teels and Friends at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.
The church is 3 miles east of Elmore City on state Highway 29 at the Airline Road intersection. For more call the church at 405-207-8904.
Robert and Jan Teel will also present their special “extravaganza” program at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Victory Lighthouse on the east side of PV.
• The PV Church of Christ, 1509 W. Grant, will host an annual Christmas Eve lunch for the community from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.
• Pauls Valley's rink with real ice is open daily, subject to weather and bookings, through Jan. 5 at the local train depot.
Hours starting Monday, Dec. 16 are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Find out more online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.