Dear Editor,
A local man submitted a letter to the Democrat glorifying Trump and that's fine, he has the right to express his opinion.
But we all have opinions and typically nobody wants to hear them.
I have an opinion very different of Trump but will not express because, as I said, nobody wants to hear them.
Besides, what's the point. I don't have an illusion my opinion would have any influence on Trump supporters, and certainly I would not be swayed by opinions of Trump supporters, and believe me, I know a bunch of them, many are friends.
I do have an opinion that should transcend all political boundaries. If not we're in trouble as a country.
It's my opinion we should reject hate, racism, bigotry, misogamy, divisiveness and celebrate love, kindness, compassion, equal justice and diversity.
There's a person much greater than you and I who I believe agrees. His name is Jesus. Stay Healthy.
A.J. Overton
Pauls Valley
