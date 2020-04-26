One really packed week for state

Much has taken place in this past week in state government. On Monday, the state Board of Equalization officially certified a nearly $417 revenue failure due to the combination of already low energy prices and the fast, deep economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Legislature had already acted to tap emergency savings so that no state agencies will be cut in the middle of this pandemic. A much larger gap, some $1 billion-plus, looms for the Fiscal Year 2021 budget.
The data must be analyzed and verified in order to set priorities and determine options for framing the FY ’21 budget. We must continue to protect core services.
As you know, since last fall, the governor has contended that the gaming compacts with tribes in Oklahoma under which their casinos operate were expiring and thus were subject to renegotiations, an opinion not shared by most tribes who contend they automatically renewed.
On Tuesday, the governor announced he’d finalized new gaming compacts with the Otoe-Missouria Tribe and the Comanche Nation.
Very quickly the attorney general responded that the agreements did not adhere to state law, and the leaders of the House and Senate on Wednesday agreed. I’ll keep you posted.
Also, on Wednesday, the governor rolled out a three-phase plan for opening up Oklahoma’s economy— one he emphasized was based on scientific data including the numbers of new cases and hospitalizations.
Under the first phase of his plan, self-care businesses such as hair and nail salons, barbershops, and pet groomers were to open on April 24 by appointment only and with other health and safety requirements.
Some cities indicated they would continue shelter-in-place and non-essential business closures through the end of the month.
Additional businesses, such as restaurants, movie theaters, gyms and sporting venues can open as of May 1, again following distancing and sanitation protocols.
Places of worship can reopen for in-person worship or meetings if they leave every other pew open and adhere to social distancing and sanitation requirements. Nurseries must remain closed and no food or drink can be served at this point.
Safer-at-home for those who are 65 or older or with underlying health conditions remains in place through the end of May.
All Oklahomans are asked to continue to follow CDC guidance on social distancing, thorough hand-washing and using masks when out
I will share more details in upcoming weeks, but for now, you can view the governor’s plan here: https://www.okcommerce.gov/wp-content/uploads/Open-Up-and-Recover-Safely-Plan.pdf.
While the Capitol remains closed at this time, we continue to hold meetings remotely – this past week, we’ve been holding committee meetings to consider various appointments made by the governor to state agencies, boards and commissions. The agendas and streaming audio and video from all committee meetings is available on our website at www.oksenate.gov.
We are facing historic challenges for the health of our citizens and for our economy, which impacts every single person in our state. Please continue to pray for guidance, help and protection in the days, weeks and months to come.
I am honored to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at (405) 521-5541 or by email at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov.
