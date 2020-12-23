One shopping day remains

By Tim Smith
Thank you for keeping all delivery options active this year. Our son works for one of those services and as I mentioned a few weeks ago, this “Austin [TX] Santa” makes some 500 delivery stops – a day!
That’s my Will, Rogers: I ‘finally’ have a match, for December 23, 1933: Beverly Hills, Cal. (in what appears to be a rare Sunday at home for the air traveling pioneer) and in this era of media unrest:
“There ain’t nothing that breaks up homes, country and nations like somebody publishing their memoirs.” Yours, Will Rogers.
It is every parent’s wish to make each Christmas for their children as memorable as it was for them.
The author of the following is unknown, yet not ... and thankfully.
“When did time go by and make us adults full of boring priorities? We fight every day, for something we’re not even sure we really want ... When in fact, grandma’s house, is what everyone needs to be happy.
“Grandma’s house, is where the hands of the clock take a vacation with us and the minutes unhurriedly, go by. Grandma’s house is where simple pasta and homemade bread seem to have different flavours, delicious ...
“Grandma’s house is where an innocent afternoon, can last for an eternity or games and fantasies.
“Grandma’s house is where the cupboards hide old clothes and mysterious tools. Grandma’s house is where the closed boxes become chests of secret treasures, ready to be unveiled.
“Grandma’s house is where toys rarely come ready, they are invented on the spot. Grandma’s house, is where everything is mysteriously possible, magic happens and without worries.
“Grandma’s house is where we find the remains of our parents’ childhood and the beginning of our lives.
“Grandma’s house, on the inside, is the address of our deepest affection, where everything is allowed. That luxury no longer belongs to me – unfortunately – it will live with me only in memories. Even so, if I could place an order now ... any order of all orders in the world, I would order the same thing ...
“Can I sleep at Grandma’s tonight?”
“Zoom” of the times: We had a “zoom encounter of the family kind” for the first time and if you have followed our enjoyment of all things Star Wars in this column, and that now will forever include The Mandalorian, up next will bring a smile or two, I hope.
Now, deep down, even though we were looking forward to “seeing” everyone, what came out quite early on was that all anyone wanted to talk about was the latest season of that latter Disney+ offering, featuring “The Child.”
Almost as quickly as it came up, one of our sons said that he had not seen any of the recent Mandalorian episodes, so what would have been a lively and intense breakdown of the space series was put off until later. Ah, family, don’t you love it when they all come together, especially from lands – so far, far away ...
A farewell: Theater is a family as I have spoken about on numerous occasions, when one of its members is taken from us, it is a painful time, made even more so by the fact that it happened during this holiday season. My thoughts and prayers go out to a professor who believed in the power of creativity and sharing that gift, with his students and those who they would one day serve.
Stay tuned: I decided to move the monthly book review to the final column for the year as it will match perfectly my introduction of a new monthly salute feature in 2021.
Merry Christmas and a blessed new year.
The songs, smells, sensations – similarities remember when.
Connections made, locally inspired from our towns – since ‘06
See you in the local paper.
