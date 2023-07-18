This week, Oklahoma officially launched online voter registration!
The Legislature authorized online voter registration in 2015 through Senate Bill 313. At the time, 24 other states had online registration systems.
The new system allows people to submit a voter registration application online after a data match from their state-issued driver license or state ID card.
However, the driver license and state ID modernization systems needed updates prior to implementation of online voter registration, which is why it took several years to become fully operational. The entire system has now gone through rounds of rigorous testing to ensure it works and is secure.
The online system cross-references application data with identification data from Service Oklahoma to ensure applicant information can be verified, which helps prevent fraudulent registrations. Submitting false information on any voter registration application is still considered a felony.
To register to vote, state law requires that eligible applicants must be a U.S. citizen, resident of Oklahoma and be 18 years or older by Election Day. Online applicants must also have a valid state driver license or ID card and have a digital signature on file with Service Oklahoma.
People without an Oklahoma driver license, state ID card or a digital signature on file can't utilize the online registration tool, but they can still fill out an application using the OK Voter Portal and mail or drop off the application to their county election board.
Oklahoma's voter registration process has been, and will continue to be, extremely secure. Every single application, including those submitted online, are reviewed and manually processed by their county election board secretary. After an application is approved, the registrant will receive their Voter ID card in the mail confirming their registration.
If an application is not approved, the county election board will notify the registrant by mail with a letter stating why the application could not be accepted, as well as outlining any additional steps that must be taken before the application can be approved. The individual may simply need to supply additional information or they may need to submit a new application.
When registered voters arrive at the polls, they must still provide a valid ID before they can cast a ballot, which adds another layer of security.
The online voter registration system launched on Tuesday and has already seen great success. As of Friday, approximately 349 Oklahomans have registered to vote using the online portal!
As always, please feel free to reach out with any questions and concerns. You can contact me at (405) 557-7365 or cynthia.roe@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the honor of serving House District 42 at the State Capitol!
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, represents House District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes portions of Cleveland, Garvin and McClain counties.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.